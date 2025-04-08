Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 784694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Subaru Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 1,214.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 111,609 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Subaru by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Subaru by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Subaru by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

