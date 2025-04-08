Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 784694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
