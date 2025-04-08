Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $365.74 and last traded at $380.90, with a volume of 3060071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 458.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $2,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

