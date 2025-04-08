Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,604,922,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,042,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

TDY opened at $437.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

