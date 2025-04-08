Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Textron by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Barclays cut their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.5 %

TXT stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.