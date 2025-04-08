The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 4.7 %

BNS opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

