The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.52% of First Bancshares worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 17.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.21.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

