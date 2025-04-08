The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 479851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

