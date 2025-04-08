Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTC:TOELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 286896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

