Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.52 and last traded at $95.09, with a volume of 3820707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,802,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 410,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

