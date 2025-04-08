Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.65. 3,802,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,576,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

MODG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

