TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

