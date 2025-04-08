UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,809,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,650,000 after buying an additional 180,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,163,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 228,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

