UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

