Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 17,756 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $157,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,397,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,652 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 103.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,337 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 148,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.64. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.21. This trade represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

