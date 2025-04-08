Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 578,754 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,706,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Matterport worth $131,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of MTTR stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
