Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $141,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 220.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.