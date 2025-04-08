Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 722,024 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $148,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.36%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

