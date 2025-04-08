Vanguard Group Inc. Has $143.46 Million Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ScanSource worth $143,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in ScanSource by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $75,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,880. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $731,702 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $706.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

