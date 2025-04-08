Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,409,233 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $139,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Advantage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

First Advantage Trading Down 2.0 %

FA opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.00 and a beta of 1.20.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

