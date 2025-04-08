Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,025,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Embecta worth $145,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Embecta by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $702.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Embecta news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at $591,858.54. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

