Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,083,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $156,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,924,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 735,682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Life Time Group by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,650. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LTH opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

LTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

