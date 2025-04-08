Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $151,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

