Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 23,646 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $139,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 434,998 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 211,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,512 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

