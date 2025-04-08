Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 634,829 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,970,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of WisdomTree worth $157,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WT stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

