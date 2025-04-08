Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 683,402 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,858,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 683,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sabre worth $149,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $20,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 375.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,053,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 267,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,081,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 145,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Sabre Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

