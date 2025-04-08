Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 88,171 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 88,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Pathward Financial worth $130,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

