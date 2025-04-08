Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.86. 6,356,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,515,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Venture Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Venture Global news, insider Robert B. Pender purchased 250,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,342,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jimmy D. Staton acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $496,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,370. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

