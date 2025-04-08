Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $210,766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vestis by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 382,071 shares during the period. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $21,446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 188,661 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vestis by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 270,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vestis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Vestis Trading Down 2.4 %

Vestis stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.