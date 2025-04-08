Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 595,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,762 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 82.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 139,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,149 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,599.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 599,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

