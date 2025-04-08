Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Xerox worth $132,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 513,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $625,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 44.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Xerox by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $516.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

