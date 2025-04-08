Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $33,824.98 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,637.69. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Miln also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 4th, James Miln sold 25,852 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $621,999.12.
  • On Friday, February 28th, James Miln sold 7,235 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $192,523.35.

Xometry Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

