Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $33,824.98 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,637.69. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Miln also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, James Miln sold 25,852 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $621,999.12.

On Friday, February 28th, James Miln sold 7,235 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $192,523.35.

Xometry Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.