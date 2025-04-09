14,061 Shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 32,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,398.80. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,049,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.