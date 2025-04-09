158,996 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Enerpac Tool Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

NYSE:EPAC opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

