1,599,731 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,599,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000. Norges Bank owned 0.25% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 32,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,551.94. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Report on HL

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.