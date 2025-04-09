16,870 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 101,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 699,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

