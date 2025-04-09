35,709 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 51,040 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance
Shares of SPDN opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $13.36.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.
