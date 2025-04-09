365,701 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Flywire by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Stephens lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Howard purchased 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Down 4.1 %

FLYW stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

