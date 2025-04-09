391,434 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 391,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.31.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

