4,212 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 89,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $5,520,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $65,839,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

