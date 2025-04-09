43,082 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2,902.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 592.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $252.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $147.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $207.64. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.92 and a twelve month high of $252.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

