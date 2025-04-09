497,500 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 497,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,099,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,353,000 after buying an additional 3,652,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $21,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,245,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,712,000 after purchasing an additional 738,391 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,576,000 after purchasing an additional 732,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,578.98. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.