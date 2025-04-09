500,456 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.34% of Udemy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Udemy by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,330,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 360.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 121,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CTO Eren Bali sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,146,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,211,321. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $145,580.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $418,563.27. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,305,168 shares of company stock valued at $26,040,186. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Udemy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of UDMY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $853.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

