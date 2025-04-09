547,170 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 547,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

