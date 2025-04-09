554,700 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 554,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 1,253.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $48,226,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

