6,107 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

NYSE DT opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

