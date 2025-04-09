6,107 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.
Dynatrace Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE DT opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
