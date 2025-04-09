68,233 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price target on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.84 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

