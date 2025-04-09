Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $30,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 260.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

NYSE AMG opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

