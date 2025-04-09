AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $6.79. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

AGF Management Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

