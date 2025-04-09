Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

NYSE ALK opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $78.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,664,433.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,353.12. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,225,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,076,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 3,564,749 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after buying an additional 222,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after buying an additional 1,222,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

