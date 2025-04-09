Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.66 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.44). Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.44), with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.27. The company has a market capitalization of £253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a GBX 3.28 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Albion Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Albion Enterprise VCT

In other news, insider Lord OShaughnessy acquired 164,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £195,769.28 ($250,152.42). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.